Williamson County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Hendrickson High School at Leander High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 19

7:00 PM CT on October 19 Location: Leander , TX

Leander , TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Chilton High School at Granger High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Granger, TX

Granger, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Summit Christian Academ - Cedar Park at Somerset Academy Collegiate

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: San Antonio, TX

San Antonio, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Georgetown High School at College Station High School