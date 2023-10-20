Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Marcus Semien, Kyle Tucker and others in the Texas Rangers-Houston Astros matchup at Globe Life Field on Friday at 5:07 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Astros vs. Rangers Game Info

When: Friday, October 20, 2023 at 5:07 PM ET

Friday, October 20, 2023 at 5:07 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Read More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Houston Astros

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Tucker Stats

Tucker has 163 hits with 37 doubles, five triples, 29 home runs, 80 walks and 112 RBI. He's also stolen 30 bases.

He's slashed .284/.369/.517 on the year.

Tucker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rangers Oct. 19 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Rangers Oct. 18 1-for-2 2 0 0 2 0 vs. Rangers Oct. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rangers Oct. 15 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Twins Oct. 11 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Bregman Stats

Alex Bregman has put up 163 hits with 28 doubles, four triples, 25 home runs and 92 walks. He has driven in 98 runs with three stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .262/.363/.441 so far this season.

Bregman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rangers Oct. 19 1-for-3 1 0 2 3 0 at Rangers Oct. 18 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rangers Oct. 16 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Rangers Oct. 15 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Twins Oct. 11 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Kyle Tucker, Alex Bregman or other Astros players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers

Jordan Montgomery Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -154)

Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -154) Hits Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Montgomery Stats

Jordan Montgomery (10-11) will take the mound for the Rangers, his 33rd start of the season.

He has started 32 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 20 of them.

In 32 starts this season, Montgomery has lasted five or more innings 28 times, with an average of 5.9 innings per appearance.

He has seven appearances with no earned runs allowed in 32 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers this year, the 30-year-old's 3.20 ERA ranks eighth, 1.193 WHIP ranks 23rd, and 7.9 K/9 ranks 36th.

Montgomery Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Astros Oct. 15 6.1 5 0 0 6 1 at Orioles Oct. 8 4.0 9 5 4 2 1 at Rays Oct. 3 7.0 6 0 0 5 0 at Mariners Sep. 28 6.0 5 1 1 5 2 vs. Mariners Sep. 23 7.0 5 0 0 6 2

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Jordan Montgomery's player props with BetMGM.

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Semien Stats

Semien has 185 hits with 40 doubles, four triples, 29 home runs, 72 walks and 100 RBI. He's also stolen 14 bases.

He has a slash line of .276/.348/.478 on the season.

Semien Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Astros Oct. 19 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Astros Oct. 18 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Astros Oct. 16 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 at Astros Oct. 15 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Orioles Oct. 10 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Seager Stats

Corey Seager has 156 hits with 42 doubles, 33 home runs, 49 walks and 96 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He has a .327/.390/.623 slash line so far this year.

Seager Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Astros Oct. 19 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0 vs. Astros Oct. 18 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Astros Oct. 16 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at Astros Oct. 15 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Orioles Oct. 10 1-for-2 2 1 1 4 0

Bet on player props for Marcus Semien, Corey Seager or other Rangers players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.