If you live in Brazoria County, Texas and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school football action, you've come to the right place. Below, we offer all the details you need for how to watch the games this week.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Texas This Week

  • Jefferson County
  • Lubbock County
  • Denton County
  • Tarrant County
  • Travis County
  • Starr County
  • Willacy County
  • El Paso County
  • Harris County
  • Fort Bend County

    • Brazoria County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Magnolia High School at Manvel High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
    • Location: Rosharon, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Angleton High School at Friendswood High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
    • Location: Friendswood, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Shadow Creek High School at Dawson High School - Pearland

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
    • Location: Pearland, TX
    • Conference: 6A - Region 23
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Pearland High School at Alief Taylor High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
    • Location: Houston, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.