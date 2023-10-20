Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Chambers County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Be sure to catch the high school fooball games taking place in Chambers County, Texas this week. Information on how to watch all of the hard-hitting action can be found below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Chambers County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Barbers Hill High School at Kingwood Park High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Humble, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
East Chambers High School at Tarkington High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Cleveland, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
