Be sure to catch the high school fooball games taking place in Chambers County, Texas this week. Information on how to watch all of the hard-hitting action can be found below.

    • Chambers County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Barbers Hill High School at Kingwood Park High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
    • Location: Humble, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    East Chambers High School at Tarkington High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 20
    • Location: Cleveland, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

