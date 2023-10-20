If you reside in Clay County, Texas and try to stay on top of all the local high school football action, we've got you covered. Below, we provide all the info you need for how to watch the games this week.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Texas This Week

  • Denton County
  • Willacy County
  • Lubbock County
  • Travis County
  • El Paso County
  • Upshur County
  • Harris County
  • Tarrant County
  • Starr County
  • Dallas County

    • Clay County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Henrietta High School at Callisburg High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 20
    • Location: Callisburg, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.