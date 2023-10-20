Corey Seager, with a slugging percentage of .543 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Houston Astros, with Justin Verlander on the hill, October 20 at 5:07 PM ET. The teams are all tied up at 2-2 going into Game 5 of the ALCS.

In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 2-for-4 against the Astros.

Corey Seager Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Friday, October 20, 2023

Game Time: 5:07 PM ET

Stadium: Globe Life Field

Astros Starter: Justin Verlander

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +190) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

Corey Seager At The Plate

Seager has 156 hits and an OBP of .390, both of which are best among Texas hitters this season.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks fifth in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage, and second in slugging.

Seager has picked up a hit in 99 of 128 games this season, with multiple hits 48 times.

He has hit a long ball in 25.8% of his games in 2023 (33 of 128), and 6.2% of his trips to the dish.

Seager has driven home a run in 58 games this season (45.3%), including more than one RBI in 18.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on 12 occasions..

In 68 of 128 games this season, he has scored, and 25 of those games included multiple runs.

Corey Seager Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 64 GP 55 .337 AVG .316 .406 OBP .372 .707 SLG .531 46 XBH 29 23 HR 10 56 RBI 40 43/28 K/BB 45/21 1 SB 1

Astros Pitching Rankings