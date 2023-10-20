Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Donley County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wanting to watch this week's high school football games in Donley County, Texas? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.
Donley County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Memphis High School at Clarendon High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Clarendon, TX
- Conference: 2A - District 2
- How to Stream: Watch Here
