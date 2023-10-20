Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Gregg County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're looking for how to watch high school football in Gregg County, Texas this week, we've got you covered below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Gregg County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Fairhill School at Christian Heritage Classical School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Longview, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pine Tree High School at Hallsville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Hallsville, TX
- Conference: 5A - District 15
- How to Stream: Watch Here
