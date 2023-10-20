Hardeman County, Texas has high school football games on the schedule this week, and info on how to stream them is available here.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Texas This Week

  • Travis County
  • Harris County
  • Upshur County
  • Lubbock County
  • Jefferson County
  • El Paso County
  • Denton County
  • Willacy County
  • Fort Bend County
  • Starr County

    • Hardeman County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Paducah High School at Chillicothe High School

    • Game Time: 6:55 PM CT on October 20
    • Location: Chillicothe, TX
    • Conference: 1A -
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Quanah High School at Shamrock High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
    • Location: Shamrock, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.