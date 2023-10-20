Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Lamar County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
We have 2023 high school football competition in Lamar County, Texas this week, and info on how to stream these matchups is available right here.
Lamar County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Chisum High School at De Kalb High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: De Kalb, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
