The 2023 high school football season is underway, and if you're looking for how to watch games in Lampasas County, Texas this week, we've got you covered.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

    • Lampasas County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Evant High School at Lometa High School

    • Game Time: 7:25 PM CT on October 20
    • Location: Lometa, TX
    • Conference: 1A -
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

