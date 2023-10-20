High school football is happening this week in Nolan County, Texas, and info on these games is available in this article, if you're looking for how to stream them.

    • Nolan County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Roscoe High School at Albany High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
    • Location: Albany, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Highland High School at Rotan High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 20
    • Location: Rotan, TX
    • Conference: 1A -
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

