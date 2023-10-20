Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Parker County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're looking for how to stream high school football in Parker County, Texas this week, we've got what you need here.
Parker County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Billy Ryan High School at Aledo High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Sherman, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Millsap High School at Eastland High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Eastland, TX
- Conference: 3A - District 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Decatur High School at Springtown High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Springtown, TX
- Conference: 4A - District 7
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Peaster High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Weatherford, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Paradise High School at Brock High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Brock, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
