Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Smith County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
If your plans this week include tracking the local high school football games in Smith County, Texas, then there are some important details for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the article below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Texas This Week
Smith County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Tyler Legacy High School at Royse City High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Royse City, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lufkin High School at Tyler High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Tyler, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Henderson High School at Chapel Hill High School - Tyler
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Magnolia , TX
- Conference: 4A - District 16
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bullard High School at Rusk High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Rusk, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lindale High School at Palestine High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Palestine, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.