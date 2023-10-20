SMU vs. Temple: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 20
The SMU Mustangs (4-2) and the Temple Owls (2-5) will meet in a matchup of AAC teams on Friday, October 20, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field. The Owls will need to play a near perfect game to pull off an upset, Vegas has them as 19.5-point underdogs. The over/under is set at 55.5 in the contest.
In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the SMU vs. Temple matchup.
SMU vs. Temple Game Info
- Date: Friday, October 20, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Venue: Lincoln Financial Field
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
SMU vs. Temple Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|SMU Moneyline
|Temple Moneyline
|BetMGM
|SMU (-19.5)
|55.5
|-1200
|+700
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|SMU (-19.5)
|56.5
|-1300
|+760
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 8 Odds
SMU vs. Temple Betting Trends
- SMU has won two games against the spread this season.
- The Mustangs have covered the spread once when favored by 19.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).
- Temple is winless against the spread this season (0-5-0).
- The Owls have not covered the spread this year (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 19.5-point underdogs.
SMU 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+100000
|Bet $100 to win $100000
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.