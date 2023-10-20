The SMU Mustangs (4-2) and the Temple Owls (2-5) will meet in a matchup of AAC teams on Friday, October 20, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field. The Owls will need to play a near perfect game to pull off an upset, Vegas has them as 19.5-point underdogs. The over/under is set at 55.5 in the contest.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the SMU vs. Temple matchup.

SMU vs. Temple Game Info

Date: Friday, October 20, 2023

Friday, October 20, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

City: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Lincoln Financial Field

SMU vs. Temple Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Week 8 Odds

SMU vs. Temple Betting Trends

SMU has won two games against the spread this season.

The Mustangs have covered the spread once when favored by 19.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).

Temple is winless against the spread this season (0-5-0).

The Owls have not covered the spread this year (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 19.5-point underdogs.

SMU 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000

