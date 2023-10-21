Looking at the schools in the ACC, who are the top teams in the conference entering Week 8 of the college football schedule? In this week's power rankings, which are located below, we break down each team and how they stack up.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

ACC Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FBS opponents.

1. Florida State

Current Record: 6-0 | Projected Record: 11-0

6-0 | 11-0 Odds to Win ACC: -175

-175 Overall Rank: 8th

8th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 67th

67th Last Game: W 41-3 vs Syracuse

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Florida State jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: Duke

Duke Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 21

7:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 21 TV Channel:

2. Duke

Current Record: 5-1 | Projected Record: 8-2

5-1 | 8-2 Odds to Win ACC: +1400

+1400 Overall Rank: 10th

10th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 39th

39th Last Game: W 24-3 vs NC State

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Duke jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: @ Florida State

@ Florida State Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 21

7:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 21 TV Channel:

3. Louisville

Current Record: 6-1 | Projected Record: 9-1

6-1 | 9-1 Odds to Win ACC: +600

+600 Overall Rank: 16th

16th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 48th

48th Last Game: L 38-21 vs Pittsburgh

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Louisville jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: BYE

4. Clemson

Current Record: 4-2 | Projected Record: 7-4

4-2 | 7-4 Odds to Win ACC: +2000

+2000 Overall Rank: 23rd

23rd Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 15th

15th Last Game: W 17-12 vs Wake Forest

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Clemson jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: @ Miami (FL)

@ Miami (FL) Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21

8:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21 TV Channel:

5. Miami (FL)

Current Record: 4-2 | Projected Record: 7-3

4-2 | 7-3 Odds to Win ACC: +1400

+1400 Overall Rank: 26th

26th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 96th

96th Last Game: L 41-31 vs North Carolina

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Miami (FL) jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: Clemson

Clemson Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21

8:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21 TV Channel:

6. North Carolina

Current Record: 6-0 | Projected Record: 8-2

6-0 | 8-2 Odds to Win ACC: +500

+500 Overall Rank: 27th

27th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 97th

97th Last Game: W 41-31 vs Miami (FL)

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find North Carolina jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: Virginia

Virginia Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 21

6:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 21 TV Channel:

7. Georgia Tech

Current Record: 3-3 | Projected Record: 5-6

3-3 | 5-6 Odds to Win ACC: +25000

+25000 Overall Rank: 49th

49th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 9th

9th Last Game: W 23-20 vs Miami (FL)

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Georgia Tech jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: Boston College

Boston College Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21 TV Channel:

8. NC State

Current Record: 4-3 | Projected Record: 4-6

4-3 | 4-6 Odds to Win ACC: +8000

+8000 Overall Rank: 58th

58th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 45th

45th Last Game: L 24-3 vs Duke

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find NC State jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: BYE

9. Virginia Tech

Current Record: 3-4 | Projected Record: 6-6

3-4 | 6-6 Odds to Win ACC: +20000

+20000 Overall Rank: 67th

67th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 64th

64th Last Game: W 30-13 vs Wake Forest

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Virginia Tech jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: BYE

10. Syracuse

Current Record: 4-3 | Projected Record: 6-5

4-3 | 6-5 Odds to Win ACC: +15000

+15000 Overall Rank: 75th

75th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 54th

54th Last Game: L 41-3 vs Florida State

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Syracuse jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: BYE

11. Boston College

Current Record: 3-3 | Projected Record: 5-6

3-3 | 5-6 Odds to Win ACC: +100000

+100000 Overall Rank: 77th

77th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 49th

49th Last Game: W 27-24 vs Army

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Boston College jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: @ Georgia Tech

@ Georgia Tech Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21 TV Channel:

12. Wake Forest

Current Record: 3-3 | Projected Record: 3-8

3-3 | 3-8 Odds to Win ACC: +25000

+25000 Overall Rank: 87th

87th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 78th

78th Last Game: L 30-13 vs Virginia Tech

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Wake Forest jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 21

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 21 TV Channel:

13. Virginia

Current Record: 1-5 | Projected Record: 0-11

1-5 | 0-11 Odds to Win ACC: +50000

+50000 Overall Rank: 99th

99th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 14th

14th Last Game: W 27-13 vs William & Mary

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Virginia jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: @ North Carolina

@ North Carolina Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 21

6:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 21 TV Channel:

14. Pittsburgh

Current Record: 2-4 | Projected Record: 0-10

2-4 | 0-10 Odds to Win ACC: +25000

+25000 Overall Rank: 104th

104th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 41st

41st Last Game: W 38-21 vs Louisville

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Pittsburgh jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: @ Wake Forest

@ Wake Forest Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 21

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 21 TV Channel:

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.