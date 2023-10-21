A pair of the country's most prolific rushing attacks clash when the No. 22 Air Force Falcons (6-0) bring college football's first-ranked run game versus the Navy Midshipmen (3-3), with the No. 5 unit, on Saturday, October 21, 2023. The Falcons are major, 10.5-point favorites. The over/under is 37.5 in the contest.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Air Force vs. Navy matchup.

Air Force vs. Navy Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS

Annapolis, Maryland

Annapolis, Maryland Venue: Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium

Air Force vs. Navy Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Air Force Moneyline Navy Moneyline BetMGM Air Force (-10.5) 37.5 -400 +300 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Air Force (-10.5) 36.5 -400 +310 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 8 Odds

Air Force vs. Navy Betting Trends

Air Force is 3-1-0 ATS this season.

The Falcons have covered the spread once when favored by 10.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).

Navy has won two games against the spread this season.

The Midshipmen have been an underdog by 10.5 points or more two times this year, and covered the spread in one of those games.

Air Force & Navy 2023 Futures Odds

Air Force To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000 To Win the MWC +140 Bet $100 to win $140 Navy To Win the AAC +12500 Bet $100 to win $12500

