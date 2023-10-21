When the Cincinnati Bearcats square off against the Baylor Bears at 12:00 PM on Saturday, October 21, our computer model predicts the Bearcats will take home the win. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can see below.

Baylor vs. Cincinnati Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Cincinnati (-3.5) Toss Up (49.5) Cincinnati 30, Baylor 21

Baylor Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the Bears based on the moneyline is 40.8%.

The Bears are 2-3-0 against the spread this season.

Baylor is a 2-1 record against the spread when an underdog by 3.5 points or more this year.

Out of theBears' five games with a set total, two have hit the over (40%).

Baylor games this season have averaged a total of 54 points, 4.5 more than the point total in this matchup.

Cincinnati Betting Info (2023)

Based on this game's moneyline, the Bearcats' implied win probability is 63.6%.

The Bearcats have posted one win against the spread this year.

In games it has played as 3.5-point favorites or more, Cincinnati has an ATS record of 1-2.

The Bearcats have played five games this year and three of them have gone over the total.

The average total for Cincinnati games this season has been 50, 0.5 points higher than the total for this game.

Bears vs. Bearcats 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Cincinnati 26.7 25 26.5 23.5 27 28 Baylor 21.7 30.2 18.8 29.2 36 35

