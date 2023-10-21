The Cincinnati Bearcats (2-4) host a Big 12 showdown against the Baylor Bears (2-4) on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Nippert Stadium.

Cincinnati ranks 31st in total offense (444 yards per game) and 38th in total defense (334.3 yards allowed per game) this season. With 401 total yards per game on offense, Baylor ranks 60th in the FBS in 2023. Defensively, it ranks 87th, surrendering 389.8 total yards per game.

Below in this story, we'll provide you all the details you need to know about how to see this game on ESPN+.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Baylor vs. Cincinnati Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Nippert Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 8 Games

Baylor vs. Cincinnati Key Statistics

Baylor Cincinnati 401 (85th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 444 (58th) 389.8 (63rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 334.3 (24th) 121.5 (106th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 202.7 (17th) 279.5 (31st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 241.3 (61st) 8 (51st) Turnovers (Rank) 10 (74th) 9 (62nd) Takeaways (Rank) 7 (96th)

Baylor Stats Leaders

Blake Shapen leads Baylor with 920 yards on 64-of-103 passing with four touchdowns compared to zero interceptions this season.

Richard Reese has rushed for 229 yards on 49 carries so far this year while scoring two times on the ground.

Dominic Richardson has piled up 55 carries and totaled 218 yards while also gaining 93 yards through the air .

Monaray Baldwin has registered 17 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 404 (67.3 yards per game). He's been targeted 31 times and has two touchdowns.

Ketron Jackson Jr. has 15 receptions (on 35 targets) for a total of 235 yards (39.2 yards per game) this year.

Hal Presley's 29 targets have resulted in 17 receptions for 222 yards.

Cincinnati Stats Leaders

Emory Jones has thrown for 1,322 yards, completing 61% of his passes and tossing 11 touchdowns and eight interceptions this season. He's also run for 352 yards (58.7 ypg) on 84 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Corey Kiner has 434 rushing yards on 87 carries with two touchdowns.

Xzavier Henderson has hauled in 30 receptions for 414 yards (69.0 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone one time as a receiver.

Braden Smith has caught 22 passes while averaging 51.2 yards per game and scoring three touchdowns.

Dee Wiggins has hauled in 15 grabs for 204 yards, an average of 34.0 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed Cincinnati or Baylor gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.