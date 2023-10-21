The ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP is in progress, and following the second round Callum Tarren is in 17th place at -1.

Looking to place a wager on Callum Tarren at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP this week? He's currently listed by sportsbooks at +10000 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this week. Keep reading for the betting odds and stats you need before you make your picks.

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP Time and Date Info

Date: October 19-21, 2023

October 19-21, 2023 Course: Accordia Golf Narashino CC

Accordia Golf Narashino CC Location: Chiba, Japan

Chiba, Japan Par: 70 / 7,079 yards

70 / 7,079 yards Tarren Odds to Win: +10000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Callum Tarren Insights

Tarren has finished below par on 16 occasions, completed his day bogey-free once and finished 13 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 18 rounds played.

He has recorded the best score of the day in one of his last 18 rounds, while scoring among the top five in three rounds and the top 10 on four occasions.

Tarren has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in four of his last 18 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day 11 times.

Tarren has finished in the top 20 twice in his past five events, and as high as the top 10 in one.

Tarren has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his past five tournaments.

Tarren has qualified for the weekend in four consecutive tournaments.

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 29 30 -6 268 0 14 1 2 $1.6M

Other Players at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP Insights and Stats

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,007 yards, shorter than the 7,079-yard length for this tournament.

The average course Tarren has played in the past year (7,256 yards) is 177 yards longer than the course he'll be playing this week (7,079).

Tarren's Last Time Out

Tarren was above average on the 16 par-3 holes at the Shriners Children's Open, averaging 2.94 strokes to finish in the 83rd percentile of competitors.

He averaged 3.82 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 44) at the Shriners Children's Open, which was strong enough to place him in the 83rd percentile among all competitors on par 4s (the tournament average was 3.91).

Tarren shot better than 37% of the field at the Shriners Children's Open on the tournament's 12 par-5 holes, averaging 4.58 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.43.

Tarren shot better on par 3s than most players his last time out, recording a birdie or better on four of 16 par-3s at the Shriners Children's Open (the other competitors averaged 1.5).

On the 16 par-3s at the Shriners Children's Open, Tarren recorded less bogeys or worse (two) than the field average (2.2).

Tarren's 12 birdies or better on the 44 par-4s at the Shriners Children's Open were more than the tournament average (8.0).

At that last outing, Tarren had a bogey or worse on five of 44 par-4s (the field averaged 5.3).

Tarren finished the Shriners Children's Open with a birdie or better on six of the 12 par-5s, bettering the tournament average of 4.9.

On the 12 par-5s at the Shriners Children's Open, Tarren had more bogeys or worse (two) than the field average (0.5).

All statistics in this article reflect Tarren's performance prior to the 2023 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.