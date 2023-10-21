Fulshear High School is on the road versus Kempner High School on Saturday, October 21 at 1:00 PM CT, in 5A - District 24 action.

Fulshear vs. Kempner Game Information

  • Game Day: Saturday, October 21
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM CT
  • Location: Sugar Land, TX
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Fort Bend County Games This Week

Logos Preparatory Academy at The Emery/Weiner School

  • Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on October 19
  • Location: Houston, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Katy Jordan High School at James E Taylor High School

  • Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on October 19
  • Location: Katy, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Dulles High School at George Ranch High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 19
  • Location: Rosenberg, TX
  • Conference: 6A - Region 20
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Willowridge High School - Fort Bend at Marshall High School - Fort Bend

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 19
  • Location: Sugar Land, TX
  • Conference: 5A - District 24
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Bush High School - Fort Bend at Clements High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 19
  • Location: Sugar Land, TX
  • Conference: 6A - Region 20
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Hightower High School at Elkins High School - Fort Bend

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
  • Location: Missouri City, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Ridge Point High School at Austin High School - Fort Bend

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
  • Location: Sugar Land, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Bay City High School at Needville High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
  • Location: Needville, TX
  • Conference: 4A - District 25
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Lamar Cons High School - Rosenberg at Randle High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 20
  • Location: Rosenberg, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

