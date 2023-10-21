Houston vs. Texas: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 21
The No. 8 Texas Longhorns (5-1) will play their Big 12-rival, the Houston Cougars (3-3) in a matchup on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium. The Cougars will need a complete game to pull off an upset, they are currently 23.5-point underdogs. The over/under for the contest is 61.5 points.
In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Texas vs. Houston matchup.
Houston vs. Texas Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Houston, Texas
- Venue: John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Houston vs. Texas Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Texas Moneyline
|Houston Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Texas (-23.5)
|61.5
|-1600
|+900
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Texas (-22.5)
|60.5
|-2500
|+1100
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 8 Odds
- Southern Miss vs South Alabama
- New Mexico State vs UTEP
- SMU vs Temple
- James Madison vs Marshall
- Rice vs Tulsa
Houston vs. Texas Betting Trends
- Houston has covered twice in five chances against the spread this season.
- Texas has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover three times.
- The Longhorns have not covered the spread this season (0-2 ATS) when playing as at least 23.5-point favorites.
Houston 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+100000
|Bet $100 to win $100000
|To Win the Big 12
|+35000
|Bet $100 to win $35000
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.