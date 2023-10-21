RCD Mallorca and Real Sociedad take the pitch in one of many exciting matchups on the LaLiga schedule today.

Here you can find info on how to watch all of today's LaLiga action.

Watch even more soccer action with ESPN+!

How to Watch More Sports Today

LaLiga Streaming Live Today

Watch Real Sociedad vs RCD Mallorca

RCD Mallorca travels to play Real Sociedad at Reale Arena.

Game Time: 8:00 AM ET

8:00 AM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Favorite: Real Sociedad (-190)

Real Sociedad (-190) Underdog: RCD Mallorca (+550)

RCD Mallorca (+550) Draw: (+280)

(+280) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Watch Getafe CF vs Real Betis

Real Betis makes the trip to play Getafe CF at Coliseum Alfonso Pérez in Getafe.

Game Time: 10:15 AM ET

10:15 AM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Favorite: Getafe CF (+140)

Getafe CF (+140) Underdog: Real Betis (+205)

Real Betis (+205) Draw: (+200)

(+200) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Watch Sevilla FC vs Real Madrid

Real Madrid makes the trip to take on Sevilla FC at Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

Game Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Favorite: Real Madrid (-130)

Real Madrid (-130) Underdog: Sevilla FC (+300)

Sevilla FC (+300) Draw: (+280)

(+280) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Watch RC Celta de Vigo vs Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid travels to match up with RC Celta de Vigo at Municipal de Balaidos in Vigo.

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Favorite: Atletico Madrid (+105)

Atletico Madrid (+105) Underdog: RC Celta de Vigo (+240)

RC Celta de Vigo (+240) Draw: (+245)

(+245) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.