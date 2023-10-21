The No. 23 Tulane Green Wave (5-1) take on a familiar opponent when they host the North Texas Mean Green (3-3) on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Yulman Stadium in an AAC clash.

Tulane ranks 67th in total offense (391.8 yards per game) and 29th in total defense (327.5 yards allowed per game) this season. While North Texas' defense has had trouble stopping opposing offenses, ranking seventh-worst by surrendering 459.2 total yards per game, its offense ranks 15th-best with 477.5 total yards per contest.

North Texas vs. Tulane Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Yulman Stadium

North Texas vs. Tulane Key Statistics

North Texas Tulane 477.5 (41st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 391.8 (88th) 459.2 (101st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 327.5 (19th) 196.0 (22nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 156.5 (63rd) 281.5 (28th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 235.3 (65th) 9 (61st) Turnovers (Rank) 10 (74th) 10 (47th) Takeaways (Rank) 13 (14th)

North Texas Stats Leaders

Chandler Rogers has thrown for 1,419 yards (236.5 yards per game) while completing 63.5% of his passes and collecting 12 touchdown passes with one interception this season. He's also run for 119 yards with three touchdowns.

Ayo Adeyi is his team's leading rusher with 64 carries for 481 yards, or 80.2 per game. He's found paydirt three times on the ground, as well.

Oscar Adaway III has racked up 245 yards on 51 carries with two touchdowns.

Jay Maclin has totaled 25 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 587 (97.8 yards per game). He's been targeted 45 times and has eight touchdowns.

Roderic Burns has recorded 276 receiving yards (46.0 yards per game) and one touchdown on 27 receptions.

Damon Ward Jr.'s 13 receptions (on 22 targets) have netted him 188 yards (31.3 ypg) and four touchdowns.

Tulane Stats Leaders

Michael Pratt leads Tulane with 927 yards (154.5 ypg) on 65-of-92 passing with nine touchdowns and one interception this season. He also has 121 rushing yards on 32 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

Makhi Hughes has carried the ball 98 times for a team-high 498 yards on the ground and has found the end zone four times.

Lawrence Keys III has hauled in 22 receptions for 416 yards (69.3 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone five times as a receiver.

Jha'Quan Jackson has caught 17 passes for 305 yards (50.8 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.

Chris Brazzell II has compiled 16 grabs for 282 yards, an average of 47.0 yards per game. He's scored two times as a receiver this season.

