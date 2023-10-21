North Texas vs. Tulane: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 21
The No. 23 Tulane Green Wave (5-1) will have their seventh-ranked run defense on display versus the North Texas Mean Green (3-3) and the No. 21 rushing offense in the nation, on Saturday, October 21, 2023. The Green Wave are heavily favored, by 20.5 points. An over/under of 62.5 points has been set for the outing.
In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Tulane vs. North Texas matchup.
North Texas vs. Tulane Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: New Orleans, Louisiana
- Venue: Yulman Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
North Texas vs. Tulane Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Tulane Moneyline
|North Texas Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Tulane (-20.5)
|62.5
|-1400
|+775
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Tulane (-20.5)
|62.5
|-1700
|+920
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 8 Odds
- Southern Miss vs South Alabama
- New Mexico State vs UTEP
- SMU vs Temple
- James Madison vs Marshall
- Rice vs Tulsa
North Texas vs. Tulane Betting Trends
- North Texas is 3-3-0 ATS this season.
- Tulane has compiled a 3-2-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Green Wave have not covered the spread when favored by 20.5 points or more this season (in one opportunity).
North Texas 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the AAC
|+5000
|Bet $100 to win $5000
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.