The field for the 2023 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP at Accordia Golf Narashino CC in Chiba, Japan features Sam Ryder. The par-70 course spans 7,079 yards and the purse is $8,500,000.00 for the tournament, running from October 19-21.

Looking to place a wager on Ryder at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP this week? He's currently listed by sportsbooks at +6600 to pick up the win this weekend. Keep reading for all the stats and odds you need before you make your picks.

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP Time and Date Info

Date: October 19-21, 2023

October 19-21, 2023 Course: Accordia Golf Narashino CC

Accordia Golf Narashino CC Location: Chiba, Japan

Chiba, Japan Par: 70 / 7,079 yards

70 / 7,079 yards Ryder Odds to Win: +6600 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Sam Ryder Insights

Over his last 20 rounds, Ryder has shot better than par on 13 occasions, while also shooting one bogey-free round and 12 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He hasn't finished any of his most recent 20 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Ryder has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 20 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day 10 times.

Ryder has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once in his past five appearances.

Ryder has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his past five tournaments.

Ryder has made the cut six times in a row, and hopes to extend that run this week.

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 27 26 -8 278 0 15 2 4 $2.4M

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP Insights and Stats

Ryder has one top-10 finish in his past two appearances at this tournament. His average finishing position has been 22nd.

Ryder has made the cut in each of his last two trips to this event.

Ryder finished 36th in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2022).

Courses on the Tour have played at an average length of 7,015 yards in the past year. This event will be held on a par 70 that registers at 7,079 yards.

Players have recorded 69.5 strokes per round and an average score of -4 in the past year on the Tour. Events hosted on this course have a higher scoring average of -1.

The courses that Ryder has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,271 yards, while Accordia Golf Narashino CC will be at 7,079 yards this week.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -6. That is lower than this course's recent scoring average of -1.

Ryder's Last Time Out

Ryder was in the 62nd percentile on par 3s at the Shriners Children's Open, with an average of par on the 16 par-3 holes.

He averaged 3.84 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 44) at the Shriners Children's Open, which was good enough to land him in the 78th percentile among all competitors on par 4s (the tournament average was 3.91).

On the 12 par-5 holes at the Shriners Children's Open, Ryder shot better than 37% of the field (averaging 4.58 strokes).

Ryder carded a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the Shriners Children's Open (the field averaged 1.5).

On the 16 par-3s at the Shriners Children's Open, Ryder carded three bogeys or worse (the field averaged 2.2).

Ryder's 10 birdies or better on the 44 par-4s at the Shriners Children's Open were more than the tournament average (8.0).

At that most recent competition, Ryder's par-4 performance (on 44 holes) included a bogey or worse three times (better than the field's average, 5.3).

Ryder ended the Shriners Children's Open with a birdie or better on six of the 12 par-5s, bettering the field average of 4.9.

On the 12 par-5s at the Shriners Children's Open, Ryder had one bogey or worse, more than the tournament average of 0.5.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.