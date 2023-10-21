SFA vs. Abilene Christian Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, October 21
Which team is going to emerge victorious on Saturday, October 21, when the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks and Abilene Christian Wildcats go head to head at 5:00 PM? Our computer projection sides with the 'Jacks. Dive into our other predictions below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.
SFA vs. Abilene Christian Predictions and Picks
|Spread Prediction
|Total Prediction
|Score Prediction
|SFA (-7.5)
|54.0
|SFA 31, Abilene Christian 23
SFA Betting Info (2022)
- The 'Jacks covered three times in nine games with a spread last season.
- 'Jacks games went over the point total six out of nine times last season.
Abilene Christian Betting Info (2023)
- The Wildcats are 1-1-0 against the spread this year.
- The Wildcats have hit the over in one of two games with a set total (50%).
'Jacks vs. Wildcats 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|SFA
|33.9
|25.0
|38.0
|19.7
|30.8
|29.0
|Abilene Christian
|29.0
|27.3
|27.0
|17.0
|31.0
|37.7
