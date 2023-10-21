The Dallas Stars (2-0-1) are -250 on the moneyline to win when they host the Philadelphia Flyers (3-1), who have +200 odds, on Saturday, October 21 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSSW.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Stars vs. Flyers Game Info

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSSW

ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSSW Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Stars vs. Flyers Total and Moneyline

Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Stars Moneyline Flyers Moneyline Total BetMGM -250 +200 6 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Stars vs. Flyers Betting Trends

None of Dallas' three games this season have finished with more than 6 goals.

The Stars are 2-1 when favored on the moneyline this season.

The Flyers have been made the underdog four times this season, and upset their opponent three times.

Dallas has had moneyline odds set at -250 or shorter in just one game this season, and won.

Philadelphia has not played with moneyline odds of +200 or longer once this season.

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.