Top Player Prop Bets for Stars vs. Flyers on October 21, 2023
Player prop odds are among the many ways to wager on the Dallas Stars-Philadelphia Flyers matchup at American Airlines Center on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET.
Stars vs. Flyers Game Info
- When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSSW
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Stars vs. Flyers Additional Info
|Stars vs. Flyers Odds/Over/Under
|Stars vs. Flyers Prediction
|Stars vs. Flyers Betting Trends & Stats
NHL Props Today: Dallas Stars
Miro Heiskanen Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110)
Miro Heiskanen is one of Dallas' leading contributors (three total points), having put up one goal and two assists.
Heiskanen Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Ducks
|Oct. 19
|1
|2
|3
|2
|at Golden Knights
|Oct. 17
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Blues
|Oct. 12
|0
|0
|0
|6
Joe Pavelski Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)
Joe Pavelski has three points (one per game), scoring two goals and adding one assist.
Pavelski Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Ducks
|Oct. 19
|1
|1
|2
|1
|at Golden Knights
|Oct. 17
|1
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Blues
|Oct. 12
|0
|0
|0
|5
Roope Hintz Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -200)
Roope Hintz's two points this season have come via one goal and one assist.
Hintz Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Ducks
|Oct. 19
|1
|0
|1
|4
|at Golden Knights
|Oct. 17
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Blues
|Oct. 12
|0
|0
|0
|0
NHL Props Today: Philadelphia Flyers
Travis Konecny Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -222)
Travis Konecny's three goals and two assists in four games for Philadelphia add up to five total points on the season.
Konecny Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Oilers
|Oct. 19
|0
|0
|0
|5
|vs. Canucks
|Oct. 17
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Senators
|Oct. 14
|1
|1
|2
|2
|at Blue Jackets
|Oct. 12
|2
|0
|2
|5
Sean Couturier Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +190, Under Odds: -278)
Sean Couturier is a top offensive contributor for Philadelphia with four total points this season. He has scored one goal and added three assists in four games.
Couturier Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Oilers
|Oct. 19
|0
|2
|2
|2
|vs. Canucks
|Oct. 17
|1
|0
|1
|4
|at Senators
|Oct. 14
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Blue Jackets
|Oct. 12
|0
|1
|1
|2
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
