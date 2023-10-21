The Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (1-5) hit the road for a Southland battle against the Nicholls State Colonels (2-3) on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Memorial Stadium (Commerce, TX).

Despite having a bottom-25 defense that ranks 11th-worst in the FCS (444.7 yards allowed per game), Texas A&M-Commerce has played better offensively, ranking 103rd in the FCS offensively totaling 299.0 yards per game. Nicholls State is compiling 325.0 total yards per contest on offense this season (81st-ranked). Meanwhile, it is allowing 375.2 total yards per game (84th-ranked).

Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Nicholls State Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Commerce, Texas

Commerce, Texas Venue: Memorial Stadium (Commerce, TX)

Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Nicholls State Key Statistics

Texas A&M-Commerce Nicholls State 299.0 (103rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 325.0 (118th) 444.7 (109th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 375.2 (28th) 126.3 (81st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 130.6 (77th) 172.7 (93rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 194.4 (75th) 1 (53rd) Turnovers (Rank) 6 (124th) 5 (1st) Takeaways (Rank) 5 (1st)

Texas A&M-Commerce Stats Leaders

Josh Magana has compiled 749 yards (124.8 ypg) on 60-of-104 passing with seven touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season.

Reggie Branch has racked up 249 yards on 46 carries while finding paydirt one time as a runner.

Ra'veion Hargrove has been handed the ball 49 times this year and racked up 220 yards (36.7 per game) with two touchdowns.

Micaleous Elder has hauled in 22 catches for 178 yards (29.7 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone one time as a receiver.

Jabari Khepera has hauled in eight receptions totaling 167 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

Keith Miller III has a total of 161 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 10 throws and scoring three touchdowns.

Nicholls State Stats Leaders

Pat McQuaide has 970 passing yards, or 194.0 per game, so far this season. He has completed 57.5% of his passes and has recorded four touchdowns with seven interceptions.

Collin Guggenheim has rushed for 335 yards on 82 carries so far this year while scoring four times on the ground.

Jaylon Spears has piled up 226 yards (on 35 carries) with two touchdowns.

Neno Lemay has collected 25 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 268 (53.6 yards per game). He's been targeted 25 times and has two touchdowns.

David Robinson Jr. has 11 receptions (on five targets) for a total of 180 yards (36.0 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Terry Matthews' nine catches (on 14 targets) have netted him 139 yards (27.8 ypg) and one touchdown.

