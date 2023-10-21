Thomas Detry will be at the 2023 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP in Chiba, Japan at the par-70, 7,079-yard Accordia Golf Narashino CC from October 19-21.

Looking to bet on Detry at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP this week? He's currently listed by sportsbooks at +4500 to win the tournament this week. Keep reading for the betting trends you need to know before you make your picks.

ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP Time and Date Info

Date: October 19-21, 2023

October 19-21, 2023 Course: Accordia Golf Narashino CC

Accordia Golf Narashino CC Location: Chiba, Japan

Chiba, Japan Par: 70 / 7,079 yards

70 / 7,079 yards Detry Odds to Win: +4500 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Thomas Detry Insights

Over his last 18 rounds, Detry has finished better than par on eight occasions, while also posting one bogey-free round and eight rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing in the top-five four times and with a top-10 score in five of his last 18 rounds played.

Over his last 18 rounds, Detry has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on nine occasions.

Detry has finished in the top 20 in one of his past five tournaments.

Detry has finished with a score better than the tournament average in two of his past five events.

Detry will try to make the cut for the fifth straight time by making it to the weekend in this tournament.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 21 31 -5 280 0 16 1 2 $1.9M

ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP Insights and Stats

This tournament will take place on a par 70 that registers at 7,079 yards, 64 yards longer than the average for Tour stops in the past year.

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.5 strokes per round and a score of -4. At Accordia Golf Narashino CC, the scoring average is higher at -1 per tournament.

The courses that Detry has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,273 yards, while Accordia Golf Narashino CC will be at 7,079 yards this week.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -5 among finishers, lower than the -1 average at this course.

Detry's Last Time Out

Detry was in the third percentile on par 3s at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, with an average of 3.25 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

He averaged 4.08 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 48) at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, which landed him in the seventh percentile among all competitors.

Detry was better than 100% of the field at the FedEx St. Jude Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.00 strokes per hole, in comparison to the field average of 4.49.

Detry recorded a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, worse than the field average of 3.1.

On the 16 par-3s at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Detry carded three bogeys or worse (the other golfers averaged 1.9).

Detry's eight birdies or better on the 48 par-4s at the FedEx St. Jude Championship were less than the field average (8.8).

In that most recent competition, Detry had a bogey or worse on 10 of 48 par-4s (the field averaged 7.4).

Detry ended the FedEx St. Jude Championship bettering the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.3) with seven on the eight par-5 holes.

The field at the FedEx St. Jude Championship averaged 0.5 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Detry finished without one.

