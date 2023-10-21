The UTSA Roadrunners (3-3) take on a fellow AAC opponent when they visit the Florida Atlantic Owls (3-3) on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at FAU Stadium.

UTSA is putting up 27.8 points per game offensively this year (71st in the FBS), and is giving up 27.7 points per game (85th) on the defensive side of the ball. Florida Atlantic ranks 84th in the FBS with 26.5 points per contest on offense, and it ranks 53rd with 23.2 points given up per contest on the defensive side of the ball.

UTSA vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Boca Raton, Florida Venue: FAU Stadium

Week 8 Games

UTSA vs. Florida Atlantic Key Statistics

UTSA Florida Atlantic 387.2 (94th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 381.5 (98th) 406 (78th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 392.7 (64th) 152.5 (67th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 139.5 (88th) 234.7 (66th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 242 (58th) 9 (61st) Turnovers (Rank) 11 (93rd) 6 (109th) Takeaways (Rank) 10 (47th)

UTSA Stats Leaders

Frank Harris has thrown for 932 yards (155.3 ypg) to lead UTSA, completing 64.7% of his passes and tossing seven touchdown passes compared to three interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 75 rushing yards on 33 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Kevorian Barnes has racked up 413 yards on 94 carries while finding paydirt four times.

Robert Henry has racked up 306 yards on 43 attempts, scoring four times.

Joshua Cephus has hauled in 44 catches for 439 yards (73.2 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone six times as a receiver.

Tykee Ogle-Kellogg has caught 18 passes for 307 yards (51.2 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Devin McCuin has a total of 262 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 18 passes and scoring two touchdowns.

Florida Atlantic Stats Leaders

Daniel Richardson has put up 902 passing yards, or 150.3 per game, so far this season. He has completed 65.1% of his passes and has tossed five touchdowns with four interceptions.

Larry McCammon III is his team's leading rusher with 81 carries for 442 yards, or 73.7 per game. He's found paydirt four times on the ground, as well. McCammon has also chipped in with 14 catches for 123 yards.

Kobe Lewis has run for 210 yards across 37 attempts, scoring one touchdown.

LaJohntay Wester has hauled in 622 receiving yards on 62 catches to pace his team so far this season while scoring three touchdowns as a receiver.

Tony Johnson has caught 22 passes and compiled 269 receiving yards (44.8 per game) with three touchdowns.

Je'Quan Burton's 21 targets have resulted in 10 catches for 125 yards and two touchdowns.

