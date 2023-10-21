Big Ten opponents will clash when the Wisconsin Badgers (4-2) face the Illinois Fighting Illini (3-4). Below, we highlight the odds and best bets for you.

When and Where is Wisconsin vs. Illinois?

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Champaign, Illinois

Champaign, Illinois Venue: Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL)

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Wisconsin 28, Illinois 19

Wisconsin 28, Illinois 19 Wisconsin is 3-2 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 60% of those games).

The Badgers are 1-1 (winning 60% of their games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -135 or shorter.

This season, Illinois has been the underdog three times and won one of those games.

This season, the Fighting Illini have won one of their three games when they're the underdog by at least +110 on the moneyline.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Badgers' implied win probability is 57.4%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Wisconsin (-3)



Wisconsin (-3) Wisconsin has two wins versus the spread in five games this season.

The Badgers have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 3 points or more (in five chances).

Illinois has one win against the spread in seven games this year.

This season, the Fighting Illini have just one against the spread win in three games as an underdog of 3 points or more.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (40.5)



Over (40.5) Four of Wisconsin's games this season have gone over Saturday's total of 40.5 points.

This season, five of Illinois' games have ended with a score higher than 40.5 points.

Wisconsin averages 27.2 points per game against Illinois' 20.3, totaling seven points over the contest's over/under of 40.5.

Splits Tables

Wisconsin

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 53.1 51.2 56 Implied Total AVG 33.6 35.3 31 ATS Record 2-3-0 1-2-0 1-1-0 Over/Under Record 2-3-0 1-2-0 1-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-2 2-1 1-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Illinois

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 48.9 45 54.2 Implied Total AVG 28.7 27.8 30 ATS Record 1-6-0 0-4-0 1-2-0 Over/Under Record 2-5-0 1-3-0 1-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-1 2-1 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-2 0-1 1-1

