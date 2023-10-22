Alex Bregman vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - ALCS Game 6
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 4:28 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The Houston Astros, including Alex Bregman and his .658 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi and the Texas Rangers at Minute Maid Park, Sunday at 8:03 PM ET. The Astros have a 3-2 lead in the series entering Game 6 of the ALCS.
In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Rangers.
Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Sunday, October 22, 2023
- Game Time: 8:03 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Alex Bregman At The Plate
- Bregman has an OPS of .804, fueled by an OBP of .363 and a team-best slugging percentage of .441 this season.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 64th, his on-base percentage ranks 20th, and he is 69th in the league in slugging.
- Bregman has gotten a hit in 108 of 170 games this year (63.5%), with more than one hit on 46 occasions (27.1%).
- He has hit a home run in 28 games this year (16.5%), leaving the park in 3.5% of his chances at the plate.
- Bregman has driven in a run in 66 games this year (38.8%), including 26 games with more than one RBI (15.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored in 50.0% of his games this year (85 of 170), with two or more runs 23 times (13.5%).
Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|81
|GP
|80
|.250
|AVG
|.273
|.358
|OBP
|.368
|.405
|SLG
|.472
|22
|XBH
|35
|11
|HR
|14
|42
|RBI
|56
|37/48
|K/BB
|50/44
|3
|SB
|0
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Rangers have a 4.29 team ERA that ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to surrender 198 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in the league).
- Eovaldi makes the start for the Rangers, his 26th of the season. He is 12-5 with a 3.63 ERA and 132 strikeouts through 144 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Monday against the Houston Astros, when the right-hander went six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 33-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.63, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 25 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .225 batting average against him.
