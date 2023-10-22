Sunday's contest between the Houston Astros (90-72) and the Texas Rangers (90-72) at Minute Maid Park has a good chance to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Astros taking home the win. Game time is at 8:03 PM ET on October 22.

The Astros will call on Framber Valdez (12-11, 3.45 ERA) versus the Rangers and Nathan Eovaldi (12-5, 3.63 ERA).

Astros vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 8:03 PM ET

When: Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 8:03 PM ET
Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Astros vs. Rangers Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Astros 5, Rangers 4.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Rangers

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Astros Performance Insights

In five games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Astros have a record of 2-3.

In its last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

The Astros have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Astros have won 62, or 53%, of the 117 games they've played as favorites this season.

Houston has a record of 58-51 in games when bookmakers favor them by at least -120 on the moneyline.

The Astros have a 54.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Houston is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking fifth with 827 total runs this season.

The Astros have the eighth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.94).

Astros Schedule