Jonah Heim, with a slugging percentage of .308 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Houston Astros, with Framber Valdez on the hill, October 22 at 8:03 PM ET. The teams will take the field for Game 6 of the ALCS. The Astros are holding a 3-2 series lead.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last game against the Astros.

Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Sunday, October 22, 2023

Sunday, October 22, 2023 Game Time: 8:03 PM ET

8:03 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Astros Starter: Framber Valdez

Framber Valdez TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Jonah Heim At The Plate

Heim is hitting .258 with 28 doubles, 18 home runs and 40 walks.

Heim has reached base via a hit in 92 games this season (of 138 played), and had multiple hits in 32 of those games.

He has homered in 13.8% of his games this season, and 3.6% of his trips to the dish.

Heim has had at least one RBI in 39.9% of his games this year (55 of 138), with two or more RBI 23 times (16.7%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in 14 contests.

He has scored in 49 games this season (35.5%), including 12 multi-run games (8.7%).

Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 65 GP 63 .261 AVG .255 .323 OBP .312 .500 SLG .377 30 XBH 16 12 HR 6 48 RBI 47 49/20 K/BB 47/20 0 SB 2

Astros Pitching Rankings