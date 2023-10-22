Jonah Heim vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - ALCS Game 6
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 4:30 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Jonah Heim, with a slugging percentage of .308 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Houston Astros, with Framber Valdez on the hill, October 22 at 8:03 PM ET. The teams will take the field for Game 6 of the ALCS. The Astros are holding a 3-2 series lead.
He had two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last game against the Astros.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Sunday, October 22, 2023
- Game Time: 8:03 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: Framber Valdez
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jonah Heim? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Jonah Heim At The Plate
- Heim is hitting .258 with 28 doubles, 18 home runs and 40 walks.
- Heim has reached base via a hit in 92 games this season (of 138 played), and had multiple hits in 32 of those games.
- He has homered in 13.8% of his games this season, and 3.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Heim has had at least one RBI in 39.9% of his games this year (55 of 138), with two or more RBI 23 times (16.7%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in 14 contests.
- He has scored in 49 games this season (35.5%), including 12 multi-run games (8.7%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|65
|GP
|63
|.261
|AVG
|.255
|.323
|OBP
|.312
|.500
|SLG
|.377
|30
|XBH
|16
|12
|HR
|6
|48
|RBI
|47
|49/20
|K/BB
|47/20
|0
|SB
|2
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
- The Astros have a 3.94 team ERA that ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (201 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Astros are sending Valdez (12-11) out for his 32nd start of the season. He is 12-11 with a 3.45 ERA and 200 strikeouts in 198 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Monday against the Texas Rangers, when the left-hander tossed 2 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- The 29-year-old's 3.45 ERA ranks 15th, 1.126 WHIP ranks 13th, and 9.1 K/9 ranks 22nd among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.