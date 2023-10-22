Kyle Tucker -- .194 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Texas Rangers, with Nathan Eovaldi on the mound, on October 22 at 8:03 PM ET. The teams will meet for Game 6 of the ALCS with the Astros on top 3-2.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double) in his most recent appearance against the Rangers.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Sunday, October 22, 2023

Sunday, October 22, 2023 Game Time: 8:03 PM ET

8:03 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi

Nathan Eovaldi TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Kyle Tucker? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Kyle Tucker At The Plate

Tucker leads Houston in OBP (.369), slugging percentage (.517) and total hits (163) this season.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 18th in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage, and 13th in slugging.

Tucker has gotten at least one hit in 68.7% of his games this year (114 of 166), with at least two hits 42 times (25.3%).

In 27 games this year, he has gone deep (16.3%, and 4.3% of his trips to the plate).

Tucker has an RBI in 67 of 166 games this year, with multiple RBI in 30 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.

He has scored in 73 of 166 games this season, and more than once 21 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 78 GP 79 .251 AVG .315 .330 OBP .404 .455 SLG .576 33 XBH 38 10 HR 19 48 RBI 64 41/34 K/BB 51/46 14 SB 16

Rangers Pitching Rankings