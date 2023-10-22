Yordan Alvarez vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - ALCS Game 6
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 4:29 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Houston Astros, including Yordan Alvarez (.410 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Nathan Eovaldi and the Texas Rangers at Minute Maid Park, Sunday at 8:03 PM ET. The clubs will meet for Game 6 of the ALCS. The Astros are holding a 3-2 series lead.
He had two hits (going 2-for-5) in his last appearance against the Rangers.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Yordan Alvarez Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Sunday, October 22, 2023
- Game Time: 8:03 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Yordan Alvarez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Yordan Alvarez At The Plate
- Alvarez is hitting .293 with 24 doubles, a triple, 31 home runs and 69 walks.
- Alvarez is batting .400 with two homers during his last outings and is riding a four-game hitting streak.
- Alvarez has gotten at least one hit in 75.6% of his games this season (93 of 123), with multiple hits 33 times (26.8%).
- He has gone deep in 33 games this season (26.8%), homering in 6.3% of his plate appearances.
- In 59 games this year (48.0%), Alvarez has picked up an RBI, and in 34 of those games (27.6%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in 12 contests.
- In 54.5% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 17 games with multiple runs (13.8%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Yordan Alvarez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|58
|GP
|55
|.278
|AVG
|.307
|.390
|OBP
|.425
|.488
|SLG
|.678
|23
|XBH
|33
|10
|HR
|21
|41
|RBI
|56
|51/31
|K/BB
|41/38
|0
|SB
|0
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Rangers have the 18th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.29).
- Rangers pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs allowed (198 total, 1.2 per game).
- Eovaldi (12-5 with a 3.63 ERA and 132 strikeouts in 144 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rangers, his 26th of the season.
- His most recent appearance was on Monday against the Houston Astros, when the right-hander threw six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.
- In 25 games this season, the 33-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.63, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .225 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.