Adolis García vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - ALCS Game 7
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Texas Rangers, including Adolis Garcia and his .667 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Cristian Javier and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Monday at 8:03 PM ET. The teams are all knotted up at 3-3 heading into Game 7 of the ALCS.
He is looking to get back on track following he struck out four times in his most recent game against the Astros.
Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Monday, October 23, 2023
- Game Time: 8:03 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Astros Starter: Cristian Javier
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +165)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -105)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)

Adolis García At The Plate
- Garcia has 29 doubles, 39 home runs and 65 walks while batting .245.
- Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 105th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 68th and he is 17th in slugging.
- Garcia is batting .316 with three homers during his last games and is on a five-game hitting streak.
- Garcia has picked up a hit in 64.8% of his 159 games this season, with at least two hits in 20.8% of those games.
- Looking at the 159 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 40 of them (25.2%), and in 6.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Garcia has picked up an RBI in 44.7% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 18.9% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in 11 contests.
- He has scored in 51.6% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 17.0%.
Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|76
|GP
|72
|.271
|AVG
|.220
|.359
|OBP
|.297
|.601
|SLG
|.418
|40
|XBH
|28
|25
|HR
|14
|62
|RBI
|45
|80/34
|K/BB
|95/31
|4
|SB
|5
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
- The Astros have a 3.94 team ERA that ranks eighth among all league pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to allow 201 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 22nd in the league).
- The Astros will send Javier (10-5) out for his 32nd start of the season. He is 10-5 with a 4.56 ERA and 159 strikeouts in 162 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Thursday against the Texas Rangers, the righty tossed 5 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 26-year-old's 4.56 ERA ranks 37th, 1.265 WHIP ranks 31st, and 8.8 K/9 ranks 27th.
