The Texas Rangers, including Adolis Garcia and his .667 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Cristian Javier and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Monday at 8:03 PM ET. The teams are all knotted up at 3-3 heading into Game 7 of the ALCS.

He is looking to get back on track following he struck out four times in his most recent game against the Astros.

Game Day: Monday, October 23, 2023

Game Time: 8:03 PM ET

Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Astros Starter: Cristian Javier

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +165) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -105)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -105) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)

Garcia has 29 doubles, 39 home runs and 65 walks while batting .245.

Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 105th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 68th and he is 17th in slugging.

Garcia is batting .316 with three homers during his last games and is on a five-game hitting streak.

Garcia has picked up a hit in 64.8% of his 159 games this season, with at least two hits in 20.8% of those games.

Looking at the 159 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 40 of them (25.2%), and in 6.2% of his trips to the dish.

Garcia has picked up an RBI in 44.7% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 18.9% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in 11 contests.

He has scored in 51.6% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 17.0%.

Home Away 76 GP 72 .271 AVG .220 .359 OBP .297 .601 SLG .418 40 XBH 28 25 HR 14 62 RBI 45 80/34 K/BB 95/31 4 SB 5

