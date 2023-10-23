Alex Bregman vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - ALCS Game 7
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Houston Astros, including Alex Bregman (.189 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Max Scherzer and the Texas Rangers at Minute Maid Park, Monday at 8:03 PM ET. The clubs will meet for Game 7 of the ALCS. The series is all knotted up at 3-3.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Rangers.
Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Monday, October 23, 2023
- Game Time: 8:03 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Max Scherzer
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Alex Bregman?
Read More About This Game
Alex Bregman At The Plate
- Bregman has an OPS of .804, fueled by an OBP of .363 and a team-best slugging percentage of .441 this season.
- He ranks 64th in batting average, 20th in on base percentage, and 69th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB.
- In 63.2% of his games this season (108 of 171), Bregman has picked up at least one hit, and in 46 of those games (26.9%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has gone deep in 16.4% of his games in 2023, and 3.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Bregman has had an RBI in 66 games this year (38.6%), including 26 multi-RBI outings (15.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored at least once 85 times this season (49.7%), including 23 games with multiple runs (13.5%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy?
Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|81
|GP
|80
|.250
|AVG
|.273
|.358
|OBP
|.368
|.405
|SLG
|.472
|22
|XBH
|35
|11
|HR
|14
|42
|RBI
|56
|37/48
|K/BB
|50/44
|3
|SB
|0
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The Rangers pitching staff is 22nd in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers have a 4.29 team ERA that ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs surrendered (198 total, 1.2 per game).
- Scherzer (13-6 with a 3.77 ERA and 174 strikeouts in 152 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rangers, his 28th of the season.
- The righty last pitched on Thursday against the Houston Astros, when he tossed four innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up five hits.
- In 27 games this season, the 39-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.77, with 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .221 against him.
