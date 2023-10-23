Jonah Heim, with a slugging percentage of .375 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Houston Astros, with Cristian Javier on the mound, October 23 at 8:03 PM ET. The teams will take the field for Game 7 of the ALCS all tied up at 3-3.

In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-5 against the Astros.

Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Monday, October 23, 2023

Monday, October 23, 2023 Game Time: 8:03 PM ET

8:03 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Cristian Javier

Cristian Javier TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Jonah Heim At The Plate

Heim has 28 doubles, 18 home runs and 40 walks while batting .258.

In 66.9% of his games this season (93 of 139), Heim has picked up at least one hit, and in 32 of those games (23.0%) he recorded more than one.

Looking at the 139 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 20 of them (14.4%), and in 3.6% of his trips to the plate.

In 40.3% of his games this season, Heim has picked up at least one RBI. In 24 of those games (17.3%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in 14 contests.

He has scored in 50 games this season (36.0%), including 12 multi-run games (8.6%).

Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 65 GP 63 .261 AVG .255 .323 OBP .312 .500 SLG .377 30 XBH 16 12 HR 6 48 RBI 47 49/20 K/BB 47/20 0 SB 2

