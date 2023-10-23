The Houston Astros will host the Texas Rangers in the seventh and final game of the ALCS on Monday at 8:03 PM ET, live on FOX from Minute Maid Park. The winner will advance to the World Series after the teams split the first six games of the series. Max Scherzer will get the starting nod for the Rangers, while the Astros will send out Cristian Javier.

Oddsmakers list the Astros as -125 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Rangers +105 moneyline odds. The over/under is 9.5 runs for the contest (with +100 odds on the over and -120 odds on the under).

Rep your team with officially licensed Rangers gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Rangers vs. Astros Odds & Info

Date: Monday, October 23, 2023

Monday, October 23, 2023 Time: 8:03 PM ET

8:03 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Astros -125 +105 9.5 +100 -120 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rangers Recent Betting Performance

The Rangers have played as the underdog six times over their past 10 games and are undefeated in those matchups.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Rangers and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.

The Rangers' previous 10 contests have not had a spread posted by sportsbooks.

Read More About This Game

Rangers Betting Records & Stats

The Rangers have been underdogs in 54 games this season and have come away with the win 29 times (53.7%) in those contests.

Texas is 15-16 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +105 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rangers have a 48.8% chance of walking away with the win.

Games involving Texas have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 88 of 172 chances this season.

The Rangers are 9-5-0 against the spread in their 14 games that had a posted line this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rangers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 50-31 40-41 42-27 56-47 68-58 30-16

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.