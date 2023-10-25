Alperen Sengun's Houston Rockets match up versus the Orlando Magic at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

Let's break down Sengun's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you select good wagers.

Alperen Sengun Prop Bets vs. the Magic

Points Prop: Over 14.5 (-105)

Over 14.5 (-105) Rebounds Prop: Over 9.5 (+104)

Over 9.5 (+104) Assists Prop: Over 3.5 (-118)

Magic 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Magic were ranked 15th in the league defensively last season, giving up 114 points per game.

In terms of rebounds, the Magic were seventh in the NBA last season, conceding 42 per game.

Looking at assists, the Magic conceded 25.9 per game last season, ranking them 19th in the league.

On defense, the Magic allowed 13 made three-pointers per game last season, 25th in the league.

Alperen Sengun vs. the Magic

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/21/2022 32 13 12 6 0 0 0 11/7/2022 29 20 10 4 0 1 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.