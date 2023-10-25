The Houston Rockets, with Dillon Brooks, face the Orlando Magic at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

We're going to examine Brooks' prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good selections.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Dillon Brooks Prop Bets vs. the Magic

Points Prop: Over 11.5 (-122)

Over 11.5 (-122) Rebounds Prop: Over 2.5 (-139)

Over 2.5 (-139) Assists Prop: Over 2.5 (+138)

Over 2.5 (+138) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-159)

Looking to bet on one or more of Brooks's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Magic 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Magic were 15th in the NBA last season, allowing 114 points per game.

The Magic gave up 42 rebounds on average last season, seventh in the NBA.

The Magic were the 19th-ranked squad in the NBA in assists conceded per game last season, at 25.9.

The Magic were the 25th-ranked team in the league in terms of allowing three-pointers last season, conceding 13 makes per contest.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Dillon Brooks vs. the Magic

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/28/2023 32 13 3 3 2 0 1 1/5/2023 32 11 6 6 1 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.