Grant Williams plus his Dallas Mavericks teammates take on the San Antonio Spurs at 9:30 PM ET on Wednesday.

If you'd like to place a wager on Williams' props, we look at his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Grant Williams Prop Bets vs. the Spurs

Points Prop: Over 9.5 (-106)

Over 9.5 (-106) Rebounds Prop: Over 5.5 (+112)

Over 5.5 (+112) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-128)

Spurs 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Spurs were the worst in the league last year, giving up 123.1 points per game.

The Spurs conceded 45.0 rebounds on average last year, 26th in the league.

Looking at assists, the Spurs gave up 26.8 per game last year, ranking them 29th in the NBA.

Defensively, the Spurs conceded 12.6 made three-pointers per game last season, 22nd in the NBA.

Grant Williams vs. the Spurs

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/26/2023 18 3 4 0 1 1 0 1/7/2023 18 2 3 0 0 0 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.