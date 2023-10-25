Jabari Smith Jr. and the Houston Rockets take on the Orlando Magic at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

If you'd like to place a bet on Smith's props, we dive into his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Jabari Smith Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Magic

Points Prop: Over 13.5 (-114)

Over 13.5 (-114) Rebounds Prop: Over 7.5 (-108)

Magic 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Magic were ranked 15th in the NBA defensively last year, giving up 114 points per contest.

Conceding 42 rebounds per game last year, the Magic were seventh in the NBA in that category.

In terms of assists, the Magic allowed 25.9 per game last season, ranking them 19th in the NBA.

Looking at three-point defense, the Magic were ranked 25th in the league last year, conceding 13 makes per contest.

Jabari Smith Jr. vs. the Magic

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/21/2022 28 10 5 0 2 3 1 11/7/2022 22 3 1 1 1 0 0

