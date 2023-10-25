Jalen Green will hope to make a difference for the Houston Rockets on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, against the Orlando Magic.

With prop bets available for Green, let's look at some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Jalen Green Prop Bets vs. the Magic

Points Prop: Over 21.5 (-110)

Over 21.5 (-110) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (+118)

Over 3.5 (+118) Assists Prop: Over 3.5 (-123)

Over 3.5 (-123) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (+118)

Magic 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Magic were 15th in the league last season, giving up 114 points per game.

The Magic allowed 42 rebounds on average last year, seventh in the NBA.

The Magic gave up 25.9 assists per contest last year (19th in the NBA).

In terms of three-point defense, the Magic were 25th in the NBA last season, conceding 13 makes per game.

Jalen Green vs. the Magic

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/21/2022 35 21 8 1 4 0 0 11/7/2022 38 34 3 3 5 1 2

