Jock Landale and the rest of the Houston Rockets will be facing off versus the Orlando Magic on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.

Let's break down the prop bets available for Landale, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Jock Landale Prop Bets vs. the Magic

Points Prop: Over 6.5 (+110)

Over 6.5 (+110) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (-104)

Magic 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Allowing 114.0 points per contest last year made the Magic the 15th-ranked squad in the NBA on defense.

In terms of rebounds, the Magic were seventh in the league last season, giving up 42.0 per game.

In terms of assists, the Magic allowed 25.9 per contest last season, ranking them 19th in the league.

The Magic gave up 13.0 made 3-pointers per contest last year, 25th in the NBA in that category.

Jock Landale vs. the Magic

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/16/2023 13 8 3 2 0 0 0 11/11/2022 13 7 6 0 0 0 0

