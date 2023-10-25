Kyrie Irving and the rest of the Dallas Mavericks will be taking on the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday at 9:30 PM ET.

In this article, we dig into Irving's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Kyrie Irving Prop Bets vs. the Spurs

Points Prop: Over 27.5 (-115)

Over 27.5 (-115) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (-145)

Over 4.5 (-145) Assists Prop: Over 5.5 (+104)

Over 5.5 (+104) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 3.5 (+126)

Spurs 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Spurs conceded 123.1 points per game last season, worst in the league.

In terms of rebounds, the Spurs were 26th in the NBA last year, allowing 45 per game.

The Spurs gave up 26.8 assists per game last year (29th in the NBA).

On defense, the Spurs gave up 12.6 made three-pointers per game last year, 22nd in the NBA.

Kyrie Irving vs. the Spurs

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/23/2023 30 23 1 6 3 0 1 1/2/2023 29 27 8 0 4 1 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.