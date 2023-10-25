The San Antonio Spurs open their 2023-24 NBA season on October 25, 2023, going up against the Dallas Mavericks at Frost Bank Center.

Mavericks vs. Spurs Game Info

When: Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas TV: ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Mavericks vs Spurs Additional Info

Mavericks Stats Insights

Last season, the Mavericks had a 47.5% shooting percentage from the field, which was 3.2% lower than the 50.7% of shots the Spurs' opponents knocked down.

Dallas had a 12-10 straight-up record in games it shot better than 50.7% from the field.

The Mavericks were the 30th-ranked rebounding team in the NBA. The Spurs finished 12th.

Last year, the Mavericks scored 8.9 fewer points per game (114.2) than the Spurs allowed (123.1).

Dallas had a 15-6 record last season when putting up more than 123.1 points.

Mavericks Home & Away Comparison

The Mavericks posted 115.4 points per game in home games last year, compared to 113.1 points per game away from home, a difference of 2.3 points per contest.

Dallas ceded 112.7 points per game last year in home games, which was 2.9 fewer points than it allowed on the road (115.6).

The Mavericks made 14.9 treys per game with a 36.5% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which was 0.6 fewer threes and 1.1% points worse than they averaged in road games (15.5, 37.6%).

Mavericks Injuries